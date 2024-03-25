Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $643,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

