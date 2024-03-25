Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Decreased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $268.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.35 and its 200-day moving average is $247.50.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

