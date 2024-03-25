Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHY opened at $24.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $761.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

