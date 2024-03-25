SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $182.72 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008368 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00026594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00015627 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.31 or 0.99642049 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012131 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.11 or 0.00148999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,826.9835198 with 1,279,381,312.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.1128674 USD and is up 6.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $166,325,562.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

