ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

