ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $187.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.33 and a 200-day moving average of $170.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

