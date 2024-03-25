ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,758,000 after acquiring an additional 92,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $152.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $154.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

