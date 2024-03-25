7,030 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $175.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $177.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

