Band Protocol (BAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $303.34 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00003219 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $303.34 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 144,754,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,354,981 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

