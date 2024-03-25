ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,775 shares of company stock worth $8,823,080 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $215.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.93. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

