ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes $153,000 Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

SCHK opened at $50.43 on Monday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.