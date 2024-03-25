Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $181.26 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

