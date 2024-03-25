Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Increased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $93.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

