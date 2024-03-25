Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $66.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.