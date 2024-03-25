Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 496 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,336.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.43 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

