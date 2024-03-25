Reviewing byNordic Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYNO) & Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

byNordic Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares byNordic Acquisition and Rigetti Computing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio byNordic Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rigetti Computing $12.01 million 21.56 -$75.11 million ($0.58) -2.81

byNordic Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigetti Computing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

32.9% of byNordic Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of byNordic Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares byNordic Acquisition and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets byNordic Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Rigetti Computing -625.42% -59.51% -41.47%

Risk and Volatility

byNordic Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for byNordic Acquisition and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score byNordic Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigetti Computing 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rigetti Computing has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 69.75%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than byNordic Acquisition.

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats byNordic Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

