ZRC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 589.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.5% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.