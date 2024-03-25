Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Purchases Shares of 2,310 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Linde accounts for 0.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after purchasing an additional 354,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $466.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.07. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $344.56 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.79.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

