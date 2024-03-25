Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,634 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Perficient by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $56.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

