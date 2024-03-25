Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 15th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance
EDD stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $4.95.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
