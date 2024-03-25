TFI International Inc. (TFII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 15th

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

TFI International has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TFI International to earn $9.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TFII opened at $161.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.84. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFII

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.