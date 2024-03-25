Findev Inc. (TNSGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0056 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Findev Stock Down 7.6 %

TNSGF stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Findev has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

