Mina (MINA) Price Tops $1.24 on Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $38.21 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,139,668,733 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,345,701 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,139,607,532.8400393 with 1,074,210,266.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.24649907 USD and is up 4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $35,402,680.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

