Sleepless AI (AI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.43 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. Sleepless AI has a total market capitalization of $225.92 million and $38.43 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 140,937,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 1.73376463 USD and is up 6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $36,952,901.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

