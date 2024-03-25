Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$422.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$412.20 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.