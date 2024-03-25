Medical Facilities Co. (DR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 15th

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Medical Facilities Trading Down 3.7 %

Medical Facilities stock opened at C$10.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.74. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$10.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.26. The firm has a market cap of C$254.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

