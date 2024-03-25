PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (PBCRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on April 19th

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2546 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.05.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY opened at $16.28 on Monday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
