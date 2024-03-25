Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 15th

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% annually over the last three years.
Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance
Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.
