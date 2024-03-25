ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 5th

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

ATN International has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ATN International has a payout ratio of 126.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 320.0%.

ATN International Stock Performance

ATNI stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. ATN International has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.07 million. Analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile



ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Featured Stories

