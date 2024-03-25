Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.68

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 297279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Cronos Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The company had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,611,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 389,610 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 493,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 353,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 318,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

