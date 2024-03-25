American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Citigroup

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

NYSE:AFG opened at $131.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,173. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $97,304,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,973,000 after purchasing an additional 654,442 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $43,511,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 511.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after buying an additional 361,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

