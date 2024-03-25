Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hub Group by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hub Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

