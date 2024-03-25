Wells Fargo & Company Increases NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $85.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $67.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

