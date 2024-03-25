Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 36.7% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $500.77 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $576.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.31. The stock has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

