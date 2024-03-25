Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 562 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
