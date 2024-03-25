Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NMI by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,624.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,556,978 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

NMI stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.