Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,049,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $119.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $122.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.72.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

