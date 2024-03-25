Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 82.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.00, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.06%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Articles

