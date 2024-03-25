Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2024

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

About Slate Grocery REIT

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.