Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

