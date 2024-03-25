Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $10.44.
About Slate Grocery REIT
