Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

CRDL stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

