Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 15th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance
PZA opened at C$13.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$340.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.52.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
