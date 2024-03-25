Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 15th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

PZA opened at C$13.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$340.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.52.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

