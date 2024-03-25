PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

PRT stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

