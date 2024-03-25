Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$8.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.57. The firm has a market cap of C$745.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.56. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$5.96 and a 52-week high of C$8.64.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.