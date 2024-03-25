Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 95.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

NLY stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 506.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

