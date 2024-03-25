Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CLDT opened at $10.14 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

