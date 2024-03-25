Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Chatham Lodging Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:CLDT opened at $10.14 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.
Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CLDT
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
Further Reading
