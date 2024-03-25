Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($4.19). The company had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
