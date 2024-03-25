Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.

REFI stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $293.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

