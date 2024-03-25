Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.4797 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.76.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

SWDBY stock opened at SEK 21.14 on Monday. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of SEK 15.17 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 22.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is SEK 20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is SEK 19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.79 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through Swedish Banking; Baltic Banking; Corporates & Institutions; and Group Functions & Other segments.

