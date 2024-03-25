Comparing Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) & KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and KB Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $925.89 million N/A N/A N/A N/A KB Home $6.41 billion 0.81 $590.18 million $7.35 9.31

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17 KB Home 1 5 5 0 2.36

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Smith Douglas Homes and KB Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus price target of $27.70, indicating a potential downside of 9.92%. KB Home has a consensus price target of $63.46, indicating a potential downside of 7.22%. Given KB Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KB Home is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of KB Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of KB Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and KB Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A KB Home 9.29% 15.78% 9.14%

Summary

KB Home beats Smith Douglas Homes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides financial services, such as insurance products and title services, as well as mortgage banking services, including residential consumer mortgage loans to homebuyers. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

