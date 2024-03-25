Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives $77.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $82.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.29.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

